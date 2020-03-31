Indonesia c.bank asks business to use domestic NDF market as rupiah slides

JAKARTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank governor on Tuesday asked for businesses to meet their U.S. dollar needs via forward transactions, including in the domestic non-deliverable forward market, instead of only hitting the spot market.

“We hope that importers and other parties that need dollars to meet their needs not only in the spot market, but also entering forward market through domestic NDF,” Governor Perry Warjiyo said in an online news conference. “The premium is relatively cheap and it can hedge your exchange rate.”

The rupiah has lost around 15% of its value in the spot market so far this year to trade at 16,300 a dollar at 0822 GMT Tuesday, amid outflows related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The onshore NDF market for a one month contract traded at 16,375 a dollar, while the 3-month contract was at 16,500 a dollar, below similar contracts in an offshore market. (Reporting by Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)