Indonesia's Medco sees 100,000 boepd production after Ophir deal

JAKARTA, April 2 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s oil and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional expected its oil and gas production to rise to above 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) after it acquired London-listed Ophir Energy Plc, Medco’s president director said

* Medco currently produces around 85,000 boepd of oil and gas and Ophir produces 27,000 boepd of oil and gas, President Director Hilmi Panigoro said

* Ophir’s shareholders last month agreed to Medco’s acquisition bid of 408.4 million pounds ($532.76 million)

* Panigoro hopes the deal could be concluded before June 20. ($1 = 0.7666 pounds) (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

