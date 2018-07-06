Indonesia crude oil lifting at 771,000 bpd in first half -regulator

JAKARTA, July 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s crude oil lifting was at 771,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2018, below a full-year target of 800,000 bpd, data from the country’s upstream oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas) showed on Friday.

Over the same period, Indonesia’s gas lifting was at 1.15 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), below its full-year target of 1.2 million boepd.

Realised investment in Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas sector was at $3.9 billion in the first half of the year, compared with a full-year target of $14.2 billion, the regulator said.

“Realised investment remained low not because investments were cancelled, but because project schedules were pushed back,” SKKMigas chief Amien Sunaryadi told reporters at a press conference. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Richard Pullin)