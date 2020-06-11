Regulatory News - Americas
June 11, 2020 / 4:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia Jan-May oil and gas lifting dips as investment hit -SKK Migas

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 11 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said in a statement on Thursday that the country’s oil and gas lifting in January to May stood at 701,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 5,658 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), respectively.

* This is lower than oil and gas lifting in the January to March period, which stood at 701,600 bpd and 5,866 mmcfd.

* SKK Migas also lowered this year’s crude oil lifting target to 705,000 bpd from 755,000 bpd.

* Head of SKK Migas, Dwi Soetjipto, said in the statement that lower oil and liquefied natural gas prices and the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted investment in the upstream oil and gas sector.

* “The investment was initially targeted at $13.8 billion, but based on the current situation, that drop to a maximum of $11.8 billion,” Soetjipto said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below