Indonesia Q1 crude oil and gas lifting down from last year, cuts outlook- SKK Migas

JAKARTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas lifting fell in the first quarter, Dwi Soetjipto, chairman of upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas told reporters on Thursday.

Indonesia’s crude oil lifting from January to March stood at 701,600 barrels per day (bpd) versus 746,000 bpd in 2019.

The country’s gas lifting in the first quarter stood at 5,866 millions of cubic feet per day (mmcfd) compared to the 7,000 mmcfd last year.

SKK Migas also cut this year's production outlook for both crude oil and gas to 725,000 bpd and 5,727 mmcfd respectively.