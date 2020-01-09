Regulatory News - Americas
Indonesia's Mobil Cepu 2019 oil output up, Chevron steady -regulator

JAKARTA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas data showed on Thursday:

* Mobil Cepu Limited, a unit of ExxonMobil Indonesia, was the top oil producer in 2019, with crude lifting 217,643 bpd vs a target of 216,000 bpd

* Chevron Pacific Indonesia lifted 190,131 bpd of crude in 2019 vs a target of 190,000 bpd

* Crude lifting by Pertamina EP, a subsidiary of state-controlled PT Pertamina, in 2019 was 82,179 bpd vs a target of 85,000 bpd

* BP Berau was Indonesia’s top gas producer in 2019, delivering 1,034 mmscfd of gas vs target of 1,050 mmscfd

* ConocoPhillips (Grissik) gas lifting last year stood at 846 mmscfd vs 810 mmscfd target

* Pertamina Hulu Mahakam’s gas lifting was significantly lower than target, at 657 mmscfd vs a target of 1,100 mmscfd. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

