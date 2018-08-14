Indonesia to require oil contractors to sell crude output to Pertamina -energy ministry

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesian government will require all oil contractors in the country to sell their crude output to state energy company PT Pertamina, energy ministry spokesman Agung Pribadi said on Tuesday.

The government is drafting a regulation to implement the change, which Pribadi said will be released “as soon as possible”. The policy is aimed at reducing Pertamina’s oil imports and support the weakening rupiah, he added.

Contractors, such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil , currently split their crude oil output with the government and are allowed to export their shares. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by David Goodman)