Indonesia's H1 upstream oil and gas investment at $5.21 bln -regulator

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia oil and gas regulator SKK Migas said there was $5.21 billion worth of investment in Indonesian upstream projects in January-June this year, Chairman Dwi Soetjipto told reporters

* The first-half investment rose from $4.5 billion investment in the same period last year, Soetjipto said.

* The SKK Migas is targeting $14.79 billion in upstream oil and gas investment this year

* Meanwhile, SKK Migas deputy Fatar Yani Abdurrahman estimated oil lifting this year to be at 755,000 barrels per day and gas lifting at 1.06 million barrel of oil equivalent per day

* The estimates are inline with Indonesia’s Finance Ministry outlook earlier this week for oil and gas (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini Writing by Fransiska Nangoy. Editing by Jane Merriman)

