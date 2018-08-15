Indonesia's Pertamina gets extra 225,000 bpd crude locally as govt cuts imports

* Move will cut state firm’s imports by 60 pct - CEO

* Indonesia reducing imports to boost rupiah

* ExxonMobil Indonesia says ‘ready to do business with anybody’

By Wilda Asmarini

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Pertamina will get an extra 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil under a government plan requiring all contractors in the country to sell their output to the state energy firm to curb imports and support the rupiah.

Indonesia, the biggest oil producer in Southeast Asia, currently produces around 775,000 bpd of crude oil, of which 550,000 bpd already goes to Pertamina including its own oil output. The rest is exported.

With the new rule, the entire domestic output will go to Pertamina, oil and gas director general Djoko Siswanto told reporters on Wednesday. Pertamina said the move will cut its crude imports by 60 percent.

The policy change is part of a government strategy to reduce the country’s swelling imports and aid the rupiah, which has fallen to its weakest since October 2015 amid a global market turmoil.

Barring any long-term contracts with overseas buyers, all contractors including oil majors Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhilips will have to sell all their output to Pertamina.

“This is an order from the president,” energy minister Ignasius Jonan said separately.

The Indonesian government has asked state-owned companies, such as Pertamina, to rein in imports in a bid to ease pressure on the country’s current account deficit, which hit 3 percent of gross domestic product in the second quarter, the highest in nearly four years.

“Now we are taking a policy where Pertamina has to be offered and has to buy all crude oil production in Indonesia. The pricing would be the market price,” Jonan said.

Asked whether it would be a temporary measure, Jonan said it would be implemented “continuously”.

‘READY TO DO BUSINESS’

Nicke Widyawati, acting chief executive of Pertamina, said the company can take in the additional supply which would curb its crude imports by 60 percent.

“The aim is to have all domestic crude processed through our refineries. We are ready to absorb them all, averaging around 225,000 bpd,” he said.

Indonesia’s crude oil imports stand at about 400,000 bpd with oil products at around 360,000-400,000 bpd, said deputy energy minister Arcandra Tahar.

Erwin Maryoto, a spokesman for ExxonMobil Indonesia, said the company was “ready to do business with anybody according to market mechanism.”

Some contractors had informed the energy ministry that they had long-term contracts with offshore buyers, said oil and gas director general Siswanto.

“Alternatively, if their contracts with offshore buyers are long term, they can complete the contract but not extend it,” he said.

The new policy would also help Pertamina save on shipping costs, officials said.