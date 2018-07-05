FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 8:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia's OVO platform to start peer-to-peer lending in Q4 - head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group’s payment platform OVO plans to start peer-to-peer lending in the fourth quarter of 2018, its head said on Thursday.

“We are in the process of getting our permits from (Indonesian financial regulators) OJK,” OVO President Director Adrian Suherman told media at a press conference.

OVO will also expand its business to QR code payment systems, he added.

OVO operates as part of PT Visionet International, a subsidiary of Lippo.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

