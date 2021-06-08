Unilever to invest $175.4 mln in Indonesian special economic zone

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) -

* Unilever Plc is planning to spend 2.5 trillion rupiah ($175.44 million) in a Indonesia’s special economic zone (SEZ) in Sei Mangkei in North Sumatra, an official at the company’s Indonesian arm said on Tuesday.

* The fast-moving consumer goods giant plans to expand its oleochemical factory, which can hire 600 new workers directly and potentially create 6,000 new jobs “indirectly”, Arif Hudaya, finance director at PT Unilever Indonesia, said in a statement.

* “We are currently planning to expand Marvel 2 (the factory), namely the expansion of oleochemical products and products with added value, namely soap noodles and surfactants through technological innovation,” Ariff said. ($1 = 14,250.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Rashmi Aich)