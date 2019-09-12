Indonesia ISPO certified palm oil plantations seen at 5.5 mln hectares by 2019

JAKARTA, Sept 12 (Reuters) -

* Azis Hidayat, chairman of the Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) secretariat, said the area covered by ISPO certified plantations will reach 5.5 million hectares by the end of 2019

* Currently there are 5.17 million hectares of ISPO certified plantations, made up of plantations run by 550 companies and 10 cooperatives, Hidayat said.

* ISPO certified palm oil production is expected to reach around 12.16 million tonnes per year from 2.94 million hectares of productive crops, the chairman said. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Tabita Diela)