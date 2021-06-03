Indonesia Jan-April biodiesel consumption at 2.669 mln kilolitres- association

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s domestic consumption of biodiesel in the January to April period stood at 2.669 million kilolitres, data from the country’s biodiesel producers association showed on Thursday.

Biodiesel output in the same period stood at 2.945 million kilolitres, while exports were 16,637 kilolitres, the data showed.

Indonesia produces biodiesel by mixing palm oil, an edible oil that it is the biggest producer of, and regular diesel. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)