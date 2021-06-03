UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Jan-April biodiesel consumption falls 8.2% y/y- association

(Adds comment from association vice chairman, detail)

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s consumption of biodiesel fell 8.2% in the first four months of 2021 compared to the same period last year, data from the country’s producers’ association showed, as transportation demand remained muted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doemstic consumption of biodiesel was 2.669 million kilolitres in the January to April period, down from 2.907 million kilolitres last year, according to the Indonesian biodiesel producers’ association (Aprobi).

“Transportation movement has still not recovered to 2019 levels,” Paulus Tjakrawan, vice chairman of Aprobi told Reuters.

Biodiesel output however, edged 1.4% higher in January-April to 2.95 million kilolitres, compared to a year earlier.

Meanwhile, exports were 16,637 kilolitres, the data showed, more than seven times higher than last year.

Indonesia is the world’s biggest producer of palm oil, and its government has mandated that diesel must be blended with at least 30% of the edible oil.

Indonesia expects to consume 9.6 million kilolitres of biodiesel in 2022, up from the 9.2 million kilolitres targeted for this year, official data showed in April.

By 2030, the data estimates the country will consume 14 million kilolitres of biofuel. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)