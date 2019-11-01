CORRECTED-Indonesia's 2020 biodiesel consumption seen at 9.5 mln KL - association

(Corrects headline to say 9.5 mln KL, not 9.4 mln KL)

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* The Indonesian Biofuel Producers Association (APROBI) estimates around 9.5 million kilolitres (KL) of domestic biodiesel consumption in 2020 as the country implements B30 programme

* Indonesia targets to increase the bio-content in biodiesel to 30% next year, up from 20% this year

* The group’s outlook is in line with the government’s biodiesel allocation of 9.59 million KL for 2020

* The 2020 consumption outlook would be larger than the 6.2 million KL consumption APROBI estimated for this year, combined with the estimated biodiesel exports of 2 million KL (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)