Indonesia palm oil production seen at 42 mln T in 2018 -GAPKI

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) estimates the country’s palm oil production will reach 42 million tonnes this year, Togar Sitanggang, a senior GAPKI official, said on Friday.

That is at the top-end of his earlier estimate of 40 million to 42 million tonnes for the year.

Sitanggang also estimated 2019 palm and palm kernel oil production would increase to 51.6 million tonnes, from an estimated 46.9 million tonnes in 2018. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Joseph Radford)