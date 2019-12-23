Indonesia Oct palm oil, biodiesel, oleochemical exports down 6.7% on-month -assoc

JAKARTA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s palm oil, biodiesel and oleochemical exports fell 6.7% on a monthly basis in October to 3.04 million tonnes, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said in a statement on Monday.

“CPO (crude palm oil) production in October was lower than September’s which we suspect was due to below normal rate of rainfall,” the group said, adding that domestic consumption rose.

This resulted in a slight drop in stock of palm oil to 3.71 million tonnes at the end of October, from 3.73 million tonnes at end-September, it added. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)