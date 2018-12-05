UPDATE 1-Indonesia relaxes palm oil levy rules - finance ministry

(Adds details, trader comments)

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has relaxed rules on palm oil levies and derivative products effective immediately following a drop in prices, according to a finance ministry regulation uploaded on a government website on Wednesday.

The world’s top exporter of palm oil will not collect levies from palm exporters when prices are below a threshold of $570 per tonne, but will charge $10-$25 a tonne once prices are in a range of $570-$619 per tonne. The levy will rise to $20-$50 when prices hit above $619 per tonne.

Under the previous rules, exporters paid $20-$50 per tonne regardless of palm price levels. The rules for export taxes remain the same.

The details of the new regulation were different from those announced last week. Darmin Nasution, coordinating minister for economic affairs, earlier said the zero levy is implemented when prices are below $500 per tonne.

The government will use the trade ministry’s monthly reference price in deciding the levy, according to the regulation signed on Dec. 4, which is set based on palm prices in Indonesia, Malaysia and Rotterdam.

Trade Ministry’s reference price for December stood at $549.37 per tonne.

Indonesia collects levies from palm exporters to help finance the development of its palm-based biodiesel programme and fund replanting.

Nasution said last week, a rapid drop in palm prices has made it “urgent” for the government to take action, especially to help palm farmers.

Palm benchmark contract in Bursa Malaysia hit its lowest level since August 2015 last week, as stocks of the vegetable oil continue to remain elevated amid soft global demands.

“This is a good move (for Indonesia) but bad for Malaysia as we need to compete with them,” said David Ng, derivatives specialist at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

“Indonesian crude palm oil is now priced more competitively,” he added. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Additional reporting by Emily Chow in KUALA LUMPUR; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Gopakumar Warrier)