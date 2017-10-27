FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia's biodiesel quota winners for Nov 2017-Apr 2018
October 27, 2017 / 9:51 AM / in 38 minutes

TABLE-Indonesia's biodiesel quota winners for Nov 2017-Apr 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy and mineral
resources ministry has allocated about 1.41 million kilolitres
quota of biodiesel for the period of November 2017 to April
2018.
    The following are the companies that have won quotas to
supply biodiesel to state energy company Pertamina           
for the period:
    
 Company                                 Volume
                                      (kilolitres)
 Cemerlang Energi Perkasa                    83,441
 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia                 192,000
 Pelita Agung Agrindustri                    27,814
 Ciliandra Perkasa                           34,767
 Musim Mas                                  160,300
 Darmex Biofuels                             34,767
 Energi Baharu Lestari                       13,907
 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia                    192,460
 Bayas Biofuels                             104,301
 LDC Indonesia                               57,589
 Sinar Mas Agro Resources &                  46,998
 Technoly                            
 Tunas Baru Lampung                          47,794
 Multi Nabati Sulawesi                       57,574
 Permata Hijau Palm Oleo                     50,482
 Intibenua Perkasatama                       53,541
 Batara Elok Semesta Terpadu                 34,767
 Dabi Biofuels                               50,064
 Sinarmas Bio Energy                         54,648
 Kutai Refinery Nusantara                    50,060
 Sukajadi Sawit Mekar                        36,505
 TOTAL                                    1,383,778
 
    Following are the names of the companies that have won
quotas to supply biodiesel to PT AKR Corporindo for
the period:        
 Company                                Volume
                                     (kilolitres)
 Musim Mas (North Sumatra)                   3,800
 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia                  2,000
 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia                     9,050
 Sinar Mas Agro Resources &                  6,300
 Technoly                           
 Tunas Baru Lampung                            880
 LDC Indonesia                                 820
 Sinarmas Bio Energy                           450
 Kutai Refinery Nusantara                      700
 TOTAL                                      24,000
  

 (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
