FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 11, 2018 / 5:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia's Banyu Urip oil output could hit 220,000 bpd in 2019 -Pertamina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 11 (Reuters) -

* Crude oil output from the Banyu Urip field in Indonesia’s Cepu block could reach 220,000 barrels per day in 2019, up from a target of 205,000 bpd this year, Pertamina upstream director Syamsu Alam said on Wednesday

* “As far as the reservoirs are concerned, it’s possible,” Alam said referring to Banyu Urip. He noted that “existing facilities will be optimised, but it needs to be reliable and safe.”

* Banyu Urip, operated by U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp , is Indonesia’s top crude producing field (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.