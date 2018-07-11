Indonesia's Banyu Urip oil output could hit 220,000 bpd in 2019 -Pertamina

JAKARTA, July 11 (Reuters) -

* Crude oil output from the Banyu Urip field in Indonesia’s Cepu block could reach 220,000 barrels per day in 2019, up from a target of 205,000 bpd this year, Pertamina upstream director Syamsu Alam said on Wednesday

* “As far as the reservoirs are concerned, it’s possible,” Alam said referring to Banyu Urip. He noted that “existing facilities will be optimised, but it needs to be reliable and safe.”

* Banyu Urip, operated by U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp , is Indonesia’s top crude producing field (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Richard Pullin)