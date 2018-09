JAKARTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s state energy company, Pertamina, has submitted a proposal to take over operatorship of the Corridor gas block from ConocoPhillips, Oil and Gas Director General Djoko Siswanto, told reporters

* The proposal was received on Thursday, Siswanto said (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)