FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 5, 2018 / 12:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia to issue rules on crude oil sales next week -official

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia expects to issue rules next week prioritising Pertamina and other domestic refinery operators in sales of crude oil produced locally by contractors, Oil and Gas Director Djoko Siswanto said on Wednesday

* The rules require Pertamina to agree on crude purchases at prices based on business negotiations with domestic oil producers, Siswanto told reporters at a news conference

* This could affect up to 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil produced by Chevron and 27,000 bpd from Exxon Mobil at their operations in Indonesia, he said

* The rules have been signed by the energy and mineral resources minister and are awaiting final approval by the Law and Human Rights Ministry, Siswanto said (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.