Indonesia's Rokan block to cut Pertamina crude imports by 100,000 bpd - official

JAKARTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned energy company, Pertamina, expects production from the Rokan oil block to reduce its crude oil import needs by around one-quarter, said Daniel Syahputra Purba, Pertamina Senior Vice President for Strategic Growth.

“Right now we import around 400,000 (barrels per day), and the reduction of 100,000 bpd is pretty significant,” Purba told reporters at an industry conference on Thursday, referring to the addition of crude from Rokan from 2021.

Pertamina will take over operatorship of the Rokan block, Indonesia’s second-largest crude producing oilfield, in 2021 from its current operator Chevron. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)