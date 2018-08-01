FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 5:10 AM / in 42 minutes

Pertamina invites Socar, JX Nippon to partner on Balikpapan refinery upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s state-owned energy company, Pertamina, has approached Azerbaijan’s state oil company Socar and Japan’s JX Nippon for possible partnership to upgrade the country’s Balikpapan oil refinery, a Pertamina director said on Wednesday

* “We are inviting JX Nippon again to see if they are interested or not,” Pertamina Megaproject Director Heru Setiawan told reporters at an industry conference, referring to the project

* “If there’s more than one it would be OK. We’d have a majority (holding) of 51 percent at least,” he added referring to the refinery upgrade project in East Kalimantan province (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

