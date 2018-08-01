FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 5:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Pertamina invites Socar, JX Nippon to partner on Balikpapan refinery upgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context)

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s state-owned energy company, Pertamina, has approached Azerbaijan’s state oil company Socar and Japan’s JX Nippon for possible partnership to upgrade the country’s Balikpapan oil refinery, a Pertamina director said on Wednesday

* “We are inviting JX Nippon again to see if they are interested or not,” Pertamina Megaproject Director Heru Setiawan told reporters at an industry conference, referring to the project

* “If there’s more than one it would be OK. We’d have a majority (holding) of 51 percent at least,” he added referring to the refinery upgrade project in East Kalimantan province

* Pertamina had earlier a partnership with JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp for the Balikpapan upgrade, but cancelled the partnership in January 2016 amid cost concerns and a longer-than-expected project timeline

* Pertamina’s acting Chief Executive, Nicke Widyawati, said in May that the company had started work on the first stage of the Balikpapan upgrade, which will add 100,000 barrels per day to the refinery’s existing 260,000 bpd crude processing capacity, and hoped to complete construction by 2021

* Earlier, Pertamina estimated the upgrade to cost up to $3.2 billion (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
