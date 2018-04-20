FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 10:23 AM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Indonesia removes Pertamina chief after oil spill, other issues

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds quotes, context)
    By Bernadette Christina Munthe
    JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's State Owned
Enterprise Ministry has removed Pertamina Chief Executive Elia
Massa Manik in a management shakeup after a series of problems
at the state-owned energy company, including a recent oil spill
and slow progress on refinery developments, a ministry official
said on Friday.
    Nicke Widyawati, Pertamina's director of human resources,
will serve as acting chief executive until a formal replacement
is nominated, Deputy State Owned Enterprise Ministry Fajar Harry
Sampurno told reporters at a press conference.
    Manik was among five Pertamina directors replaced in the
leadership shakeup. 
    Another shareholder meeting next week will likely result in
further management changes at gas utility Perusahaan Gas Negara
(PGN), which Pertamina took over last week, Sampurno
added.
    "With recent developments including the accident with the
pipe in Balikpapan and fuel shortages, the commissioners
conducted a very comprehensive study of implementation over the
past month," Sampurno said, referring to the leadership changes.
    "With these new directors, it will accelerate the refinery
projects in the refinery development master plan," he added.
    The decisions, made in consultation with Pertamina's board
of commissioners, would "strengthen and accelerate
implementation" of Pertamina's transition to an energy holding
company, Sampurno said.
    Pertamina now has directors of corporate marketing, retail
marketing and infrastructure, Chairman Tanri Abeng said.
    Pertamina recently faced criticism over its handling of the
40,000-barrel oil spill near its refinery operations on Borneo
island, and for failing to meet government mandates on fuel
sales.
    Indonesia, one of Southeast Asia's biggest fuel importers,
hopes to reduce its import bill by improving its ageing domestic
refining infrastructure, but some projects have been delayed
because of financing issues.
    Pertamina's finances have been hurt in recent years due to
government-controlled gasoline and diesel prices that have been
held below market levels.
        
    The table below shows the latest management changes.
    
                       Removed:
              Chief Executive  Elia Massa Manik
 Corporate Marketing Director  Muchamad Iskandar
          Refineries Director  Toharso
    Asset Management Director  Dwi Wahyu Daryoto
        Megaprojects Director  Ardhy N. Mokobombang
                                                     
                      Appointed:
            Refining Director  Budi Santoso Syarif
 Corporate Marketing Director  Basuki Trikora Putra
    Retail Marketing Director  Masud Hamid
    Asset Management Director  M. Haryo Junianto
        Megaprojects Director  Heru Setiawan
      Infrastructure Director  Gandhi Sriwidjojo 
       Acting Chief Executive  Nicke Widyawati 
 
 (Reporting by Jakarta bureau and Bernadette Christina Munthe
Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gopakumar
Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
