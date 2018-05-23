Indonesia's Pertamina may look for partner in Balikpapan refinery upgrade - acting CEO

JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s state energy firm PT Pertamina will consider looking for a partner to upgrade its Balikpapan refinery in East Kalimantan, acting Chief Executive Nicke Widyawati said on Wednesday.

* “We are doing it ourselves for now, but along the way, we are open to the option of partnering,” she told reporters, adding that a few foreign companies have expressed interest.

* Pertamina had started upgrading the refinery last year and hopes to finish construction by 2021. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)