Flows through Pertamina's fuel pipeline in West Java disrupted

JAKARTA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Fuel flows were disrupted through parts of a pipeline operated by Indonesian state oil and gas company Pertamina in West Java on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said.

Local police said it had received reports of a fire on the Pertamina pipeline, but gave no further details.

Local media said that a fire broke out on part of the pipeline due to nearby drilling activity on construction of a high-speed railway link between Jakarta and Bandung.

The Pertamina spokeswoman would not confirm this. (Reporting by Wilda Asmari, Jessica Damiana; Editing by Susan Fenton)

