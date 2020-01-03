Indonesia's Pertamina aims to drill at Rokan oil block starting Q3 2020

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* Indonesian oil and gas company PT Pertamina is aiming to start drilling in the Rokan oil block on Sumatra island in the third quarter this year, ahead of taking over the block from Chevron in 2021, a director said on Friday

* The state company plans to drill at least 20 wells this year at Rokan, one of Indonesia’s largest oil blocks, Dharmawan Samsu, Pertamina’s upstream director, told reporters

* The Indonesian government in 2018 decided that Pertamina will take over operatorship of Rokan block as the contract of current operator Chevron Corp ends in August 2021

* “This transition period is very important. We really hope we can start drilling in 2020 to maintain stability of production and control natural decline rate (after takeover in 2021),” Samsu said (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)