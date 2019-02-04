Energy
February 4, 2019 / 11:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia's Pertamina says Balongan refinery operating normally after fire

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 4 (Reuters) -

* Indonesian state energy firm PT Pertamina said operations at its Balongan refinery were running normally after a fire struck an oil and gas field in Balongan.

* In a statement, Pertamina said the incident earlier on Monday struck an area within its oil and gas transportation (OGT) system in Balongan field, which is operated by Pertamina EP, a subsidiary of Pertamina’s upstream business.

* The fire has since been contained and authorities are investigating its cause of, the statement said.

* Pertamina said operations at the field, which produces 13,132 barrels of oil per day and 255.64 MMSCFD of gas, were undisturbed. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Mark Potter)

