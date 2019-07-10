Indonesia's Pertamina sees 109,000 bpd crude purchase from oil contractors in H2

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) -

* Indonesian state energy company PT Pertamina may purchase around 109,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude from contractors of domestic oil fields in the second half of 2019, its spokeswoman told Reuters by text on Wednesday

* This will include purchase from the Rokan block, operated by Chevron Pacific Indonesia, a unit of Chevron Corp, Fajriyah Usman said

* In the first half of 2019, Pertamina bought 116,900 bpd crude oil from 37 oil contractors

* The volume of Pertamina’s H2 crude purchase could change, depending on talks with sellers, Usman said

* Pertamina said in June it was also in talks with Exxon Mobil Corp to buy its Indonesian crude (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini Writing by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Gayatri Suroyo)