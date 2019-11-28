Indonesia's Pertamina targets higher crude oil output in 2020

JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* Indonesian oil and gas company PT Pertamina has set a target to produce 430,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2020, up from an estimated 414,000 bpd this year, Dharmawan Samsu, its upstream director, told reporters on Thursday

* It targets to also produce 2,857 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of gas next year, compared to 2,850 mmcfd estimated this year in 2019

* Pertamina’s production from overseas fields is set to contribute 158,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of oil and gas in 2020, Samsu said, consisting of 107,000 bpd of oil and 298 mmcfd of gas.

* The 2020 overseas output target is expected to increase from this year’s estimated 153,000 boepd. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)