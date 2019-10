JAKARTA Oct 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian president Joko Widodo on Wednesday named Nadiem Makarim, co-founder and ex-chief executive of ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek, as education and culture minister.

Gojek said on Monday its president Andre Soelistyo and the other co-founder Kevin Aluwi would replace Makarim in running Gojek, which is valued at $10 billion.