JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s capital Jakarta and some neighbouring provinces on Java island have been hit by a major electricity outage after problems at a number of power stations on Java, the country’s state power company PLN said in a statement on Sunday.

The mass rapid transit system has also had to evacuate passengers from trains after the power outage, the company that operates the system said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Davies Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)