Indonesia president vows to process more resources onshore

JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia should push further to develop a downstream industry to process natural and mineral resources domestically and bolster Southeast Asia’s largest economy, President Joko Widodo said in his state of the union address to parliament on Friday.

Widodo listed minerals such as bauxite and nickel, as well as coal, palm oil and fisheries, as the type of resources Indonesia should process more of onshore to increase their value before exporting.

The president also said Indonesia should be able to develop fuel made from 100% palm oil. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies and Tom Hogue)