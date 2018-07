July 4 (Reuters) - PT Net Visi Media, an Indonesian media firm, plans to raise 200 billion rupiah ($14 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) in August, its underwriter told media.

The company has already raised 800 billion rupiah in convertible bonds, which will be converted to shares upon listing, said the head of its underwriting firm Korindo Sekuritas, Jeffry Wikarsa. ($1 = 14,347.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, Writing by Fanny Potkin)