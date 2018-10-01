FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018

Indonesia to accept international help after devastating quake and tsunami

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia will accept international help for disaster response and relief after a major earthquake and tsunami hit Sulawesi island, killing at least 832 people, the head of the Indonesian investment board said on Twitter on Monday.

President Joko Widodo agreed to accept international help on Sunday night, Thomas Lembong said. Lembong said he would coordinate private sector help from around the world.

Authorities scrambled to get food, aid and equipment into Sulawesi on Monday as the death toll appeared certain to rise, three days after the 7.5 magnitude quake and tsunami hit the island.

Countries such as Thailand and Australia have already offered to help. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Paul Tait)

