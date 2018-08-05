Indonesia lifts tsunami warning after quake

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia lifted a tsunami warning that was imposed after a magnitude 7 earthquake rocked Bali and Lombok islands on Sunday.

Officials said airports on both islands were operating normally despite minor damage.

“Both airports are operating as normal, now we are cleaning up the airports. Some parts of the ceiling have fallen off, but no one is hurt,” said Handy Heryudhitiawan, corporate secretary at operator Angkasa Pura 1, which runs both airports. (Reporting by Reuters stringer in Denpasar Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Tabita Diela and Jessica Damiana in Jakarta Editing by Peter Graff)