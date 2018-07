JAKARTA, July 29 (Reuters) - At least three people died after a powerful 6.4 magnitude quake hit the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday, said the country’s disaster mitigation agency.

The three victims are from the northern and eastern side of the island which is popular with foreign tourists.

The quake hit early in the morning when many people were still sleeping. Many houses were damaged in the quake. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Michael Perry)