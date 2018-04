April 15 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.1 quake struck off Indonesia in the Moluccas on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was centered 51 miles (83 km) northwest of Ternate at a shallow depth of 9.4 miles (15 km) below the seabed, which would have amplified its effect.

Indonesia is in the so-called Ring of Fire and is earthquake-prone. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)