May 14 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck off the west coast of Northern Sumatra on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)