July 30, 2018 / 2:26 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Rescuers attempt to reach 'hundreds' stranded on Indonesia’s Lombok-disaster agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Efforts were underway on Monday to rescue hundreds of climbers stranded on Mount Rinjani on Indonesia’s Lombok Island, a day after a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the popular tourist destination, a disaster agency official said.

“The latest information from the team in the field is that today all the families stuck on Mt Rinjani will be evacuated via the Sembalun trail,” said Asdiyanto, an official at North Lombok Disaster Mitigation Agency.

“This is being handled by the management team from Mt Rinjani National Park,” said Asdiyanto who, like many Indonesians, uses one name. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen Editing by Paul Tait)

