WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which was initially reported at a magnitude of 6.5, was centered 138 miles (222 km) northwest of Saumlaki in the Tanimbar Islands, the USGS said.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage. (Reporting by Paul Simao Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)