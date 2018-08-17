UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.6 quake hits North East of Raba, Indonesia -USGS

(Adds approximate distance from Lombok)

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.5 offshore earthquake struck the Indonesian archipelago late on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It was located 153 km (95 miles) northeast of Raba at a depth of 564.7 km, the Survey said. There was no tsunami threat and no immediate reports of damage.

The epicentre was around 500 km from the island of Lombok, which was devastated by a 6.9 quake in early August and powerful aftershocks.