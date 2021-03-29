Indonesia's Pertamina says five hurt in massive oil refinery fire

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state oil company Pertamina said on Monday that it was trying to control a massive fire at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java and that five people had been injured and about 950 people evacuated because of the blaze.

Pertamina said in a statement the cause was not yet clear but that the fire at the refinery, which can process 125,000 barrels per day of oil into fuel, took place during heavy rain and lightning.

A company spokesman said five residents were being treated in hospital. The state oil firm said that it was shutting down the refinery and conducting “oil flow control” to prevent any further spread.