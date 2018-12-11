Spain's Repsol bids to operate Indonesia's Corridor gas field-regulator

JAKARTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* Spanish energy company Repsol SA has submitted a proposal to operate Indonesia’s Corridor natural gas block which is currently being operated by ConocoPhillips, Dwi Soetjipto, chairman of Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas, said on Tuesday

* Repsol joined Indonesian state energy firm PT Pertamina and ConocoPhillips in the bidding process for the operatorship starting 2023

* “ConocoPhillips, Pertamina and Respol, these three companies are very interested. We are still evaluating (the proposals),” Soetjipto told reporters

* Deputy Energy Minister Arcandra Tahar said the government will make a decision for the block “as soon as practical” (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)