Company News
December 11, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain's Repsol bids to operate Indonesia's Corridor gas field-regulator

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* Spanish energy company Repsol SA has submitted a proposal to operate Indonesia’s Corridor natural gas block which is currently being operated by ConocoPhillips, Dwi Soetjipto, chairman of Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas, said on Tuesday

* Repsol joined Indonesian state energy firm PT Pertamina and ConocoPhillips in the bidding process for the operatorship starting 2023

* “ConocoPhillips, Pertamina and Respol, these three companies are very interested. We are still evaluating (the proposals),” Soetjipto told reporters

* Deputy Energy Minister Arcandra Tahar said the government will make a decision for the block “as soon as practical” (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.