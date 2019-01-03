Rice stock at 2.1 mln tonnes at end-2018 - Indonesia Bulog

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia state food procurement agency Bulog said on Thursday it had 2.1 million tonnes of rice stock at the end of 2018, after procuring 3.2 million tonnes of rice equivalent domestically during the year.

* The agency procured rice and unhulled rice from local suppliers and imports. On top of the 3.2 million tonnes domestic procurement, Bulog’s 2018 import were estimated at 1.84 million tonnes.

* At the end of the year, Bulog said it also has stocks of about 477,000 tonnes of white sugar

* Bulog also had 5,800 tonnes of buffalo meat stock at 2018-end (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)