Indonesia warns of rubber disease outbreak as farmers cut back on crop maintenance

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) -

* Some rubber farmers in Sumatra and Kalimantan are seeing production decline due to a fungal disease, Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs said in a statement late on Monday

* The disease suspected to have spread in some areas because farmers cut back on crop maintenance such as the use of fertilisers due to low rubber price, the ministry said, adding that there could be an outbreak if it is not quickly and appropriately treated

* The government is currently monitoring and reviewing the extent of the impact of the disease, Kasdi Soebagyono, Agriculture Ministry’s Estate Crops director general, said separately

* Authorities are offering technical assistance to farmers and recommending extra dose of fertiliser to control the disease, the statement said

* World's top rubber producers Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to cut exports by 240,000 tonnes for four months from April to prop up rubber price.