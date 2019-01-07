Indonesia's 2018 natural rubber output rises to 3.77 mln tonnes - assoc

JAKARTA, Jan 7 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia Rubber Association (Gapkindo) estimated total natural rubber production in 2018 stood at 3.77 million tonnes, chairman Moenarji Soedargo said on Monday.

* It was an increase from 3.63 million tonnes produced in 2017, according to Gapkindo data.

* Exports in 2018 fell to 3.09 million tonnes, from 3.28 million tonnes a year earlier as stocks fell last year.

* Domestic consumption last year was estimated at 660,000 tonnes, up from 629,800 tonnes in 2017, Soedargo said. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)