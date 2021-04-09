Indonesia c.bank says rupiah 'stable', supportive of GDP recovery

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank considers the rupiah exchange rate to be “stable” despite recent depreciation triggered by rising U.S. Treasury yields, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Friday.

“We have stabilised our exchange rate. Praise be to God that if we compare with other countries, although we are seeing a depreciation of 3% this year due to rising U.S. Treasury yields, but the exchange rate remains stable and supportive of economic recovery,” he told a forum with business people in the resort island of Bali.

The governor also repeated a pledge to use all of the central bank’s tools to support the economy. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Alex Richardson)